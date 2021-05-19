State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.64. 2,218,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 132.92%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in State Street by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in State Street by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.