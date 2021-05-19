State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 1.73% of Clipper Realty worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLPR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $132.20 million, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

CLPR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

