State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.31 Million Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of iRobot worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

IRBT opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

