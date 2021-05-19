State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.16 Million Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLS opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,200,704 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

