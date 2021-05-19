State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 7,356 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,595,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 469,722 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $14,210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after acquiring an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 194.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,670. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

