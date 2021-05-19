State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $528,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913 over the last quarter.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

