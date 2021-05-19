State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

