Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno Sells 9,247 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29.

Stantec stock opened at C$53.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$56.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

