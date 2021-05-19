Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 8,297.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.25% of Ralph Lauren worth $112,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

RL stock opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

