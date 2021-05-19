Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $94,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $231.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.07 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

