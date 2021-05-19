Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 531,397 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 279.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Trex were worth $66,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 532.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 89,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of TREX opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

