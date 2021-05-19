Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $74.63 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,686 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in YETI were worth $74,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,678. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.