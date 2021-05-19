Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 1,000,473 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.13% of NIKE worth $275,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.62. The company had a trading volume of 115,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,371. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.