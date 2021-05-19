Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 349,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,234,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 71,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.