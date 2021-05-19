Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 8,997 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,217,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,754,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $152.21. The stock had a trading volume of 150,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.72 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.