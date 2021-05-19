Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 28,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $190.20. 61,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

