Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $67.60 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,292.92. 18,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,288.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,984.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

