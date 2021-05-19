Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $7.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.23. 85,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,658. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $301.20 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

