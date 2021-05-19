Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 31,422 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. 758,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,870,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

