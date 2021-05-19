Stacks Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $34.07 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00073647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00348161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00193895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00029506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.40 or 0.01151632 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,206,745 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

