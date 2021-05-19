STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $139.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 597.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,376 shares of company stock worth $38,207,292 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,430,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $24,954,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $31,797,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

