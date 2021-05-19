St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered St Barbara from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised St Barbara from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. St Barbara has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3096 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

