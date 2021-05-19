Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 4.9%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $197.62 and last traded at $197.62. Approximately 242,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,618,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.85.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 322.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

