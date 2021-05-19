Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.16

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $8.48. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 25,002 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1044 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 155,606 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 114,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,326 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

