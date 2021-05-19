Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 24th

Spring Valley Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 24th. Spring Valley Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVSVU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 229.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $189,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.