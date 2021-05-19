Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post $2.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 214,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

