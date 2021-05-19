Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,057,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1,571.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after buying an additional 107,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSCI traded down $8.77 on Wednesday, hitting $445.32. 878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.22. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

