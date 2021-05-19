Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $9.84 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 193,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,841,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,189 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

