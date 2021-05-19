Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 247 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.73. 5,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.83 and a 200 day moving average of $244.75. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.67 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

