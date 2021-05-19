Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 232 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.91. 27,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

