SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1,051.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,809 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,670,000 after acquiring an additional 438,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. 119,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,078. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

