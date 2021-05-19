SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,089 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,663,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 95,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

