SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Lessened by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 634,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

