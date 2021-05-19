SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

