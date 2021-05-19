SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 71.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

