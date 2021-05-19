SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.