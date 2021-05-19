SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $41,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.