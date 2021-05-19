Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $53.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. 36,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,814. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.83%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,515,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,224,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,870,311. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.