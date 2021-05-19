Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of SONVY opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonova has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.