SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $276.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $221.72 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.