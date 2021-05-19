Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

