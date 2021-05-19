Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.46 and last traded at $48.50. Approximately 11,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,233,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.