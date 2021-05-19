So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.54. 3,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,041,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of $945.44 million, a P/E ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

