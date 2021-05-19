Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $223.53 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.03.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $5,855,716.41. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.93.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

