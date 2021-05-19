SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

TSE SNC opened at C$32.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.76. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

