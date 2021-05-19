SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.77 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.19.

NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 4,814,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,108. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

