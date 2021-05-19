Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $129.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,112. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.86.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

