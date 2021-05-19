Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.16 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Get Skillz alerts:

NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,417,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,325,697. Skillz has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last quarter.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.