Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVM. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

