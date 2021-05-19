Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

SBTX opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,548,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,962,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,193,000.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

